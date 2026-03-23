Contingency Response Flight exercise at Sentry South

Exercise Sentry South 26-2
EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE
The 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard (ANG),
the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island ANG, and the 137th Special Operations Wing,
Oklahoma ANG, participate in exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi,
March 3, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against
realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled
conditions.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 23:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001276
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-CA329-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111603258
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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