(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contingency Response Flight exercise at Sentry South

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Exercise Sentry South 26-2

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

    The 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard (ANG),
    the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island ANG, and the 137th Special Operations Wing,
    Oklahoma ANG, participate in exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi,
    March 3, 2026.

    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat
    operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational
    environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against
    realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled
    conditions.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 23:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001276
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-CA329-1003
    Filename: DOD_111603258
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contingency Response Flight exercise at Sentry South, by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video