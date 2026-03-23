Contingency Response Flight exercise at Sentry South

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Exercise Sentry South 26-2



EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE



The 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard (ANG),

the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island ANG, and the 137th Special Operations Wing,

Oklahoma ANG, participate in exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi,

March 3, 2026.



Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat

operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational

environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against

realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled

conditions.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)