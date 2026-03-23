(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260323-YKS- PACUP- TUG BOAT OPS-HULEN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2026

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Paul Hulen 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Navy Sailors operate tugboats while conducting Port Operations on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Mar. 16th, 2026. CFAY Tugboat operations are the only command in the Navy which employs Sailors as tugboat operators. (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001273
    VIRIN: 260316-N-BR341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111603139
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260323-YKS- PACUP- TUG BOAT OPS-HULEN, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    Ships movement
    port operations department
    tugboat operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video