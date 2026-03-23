U.S. Navy Sailors operate tugboats while conducting Port Operations on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Mar. 16th, 2026. CFAY Tugboat operations are the only command in the Navy which employs Sailors as tugboat operators. (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Paul J. Hulen)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 21:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001273
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-BR341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111603139
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260323-YKS- PACUP- TUG BOAT OPS-HULEN, by SA Paul Hulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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