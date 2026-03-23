U.S. Marines and Sailors attend an Operational Stress Control and Readiness Gen IV core master trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2026. The OSCAR team program works to improve the well-being of service members’ physical, mental, social, and spiritual health. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar.)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 21:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001251
|VIRIN:
|260323-M-JM268-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111602652
|Length:
|00:12:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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