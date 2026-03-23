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    Operational Stress Control and Readiness Gen IV

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors attend an Operational Stress Control and Readiness Gen IV core master trainer course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23-26, 2026.  The OSCAR team program works to improve the well-being of service members’ physical, mental, social, and spiritual health. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001251
    VIRIN: 260323-M-JM268-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111602652
    Length: 00:12:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Operational Stress Control and Readiness Gen IV, by LCpl Nathan Pintar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    iimef
    OSCAR
    CMT
    Marines
    USMC

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