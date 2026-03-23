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    BJACH highlights military children

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    LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    FORT POLK - La. - A video produced by Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights military children and Families during the Month of the Military Child in April. Through moments of play, connection and everyday life, the video reflects the theme, “Military Children and Youth: Strength in Every Story,” and showcases the resilience and adaptability of military-connected youth. BJACH supports Soldiers and their Families from birth through adolescence, strengthening readiness by ensuring military children remain healthy, resilient and ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001244
    VIRIN: 260325-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111602257
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Army Medicine
    Military Health System (MHS)
    BJACH
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    JRTC & Fort Polk

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