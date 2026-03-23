BJACH highlights military children

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT POLK - La. - A video produced by Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights military children and Families during the Month of the Military Child in April. Through moments of play, connection and everyday life, the video reflects the theme, “Military Children and Youth: Strength in Every Story,” and showcases the resilience and adaptability of military-connected youth. BJACH supports Soldiers and their Families from birth through adolescence, strengthening readiness by ensuring military children remain healthy, resilient and ready.