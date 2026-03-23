FORT POLK - La. - A video produced by Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital highlights military children and Families during the Month of the Military Child in April. Through moments of play, connection and everyday life, the video reflects the theme, “Military Children and Youth: Strength in Every Story,” and showcases the resilience and adaptability of military-connected youth. BJACH supports Soldiers and their Families from birth through adolescence, strengthening readiness by ensuring military children remain healthy, resilient and ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001244
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-GR633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111602257
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH highlights military children, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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