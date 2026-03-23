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    Terrell: What is the biggest leadership lesson you learned?

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    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon and James Lloyd

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    i. Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Kenneth Terrell, assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses how the human factor is the biggest leadership lesson he has learned in the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 14:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001242
    VIRIN: 260330-N-QL281-3073
    Filename: DOD_111602211
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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