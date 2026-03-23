O’Sullivan Global IC

i. Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, an internist and rheumatologist assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, discusses the global nature of the U.S. Navy and how it influences her work in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps. Navy Medicine is a critical component of the effort to recruit and train the world’s most powerful, lethal, and technologically advanced military force. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001241
|VIRIN:
|260330-N-QL281-4511
|Filename:
|DOD_111602208
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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