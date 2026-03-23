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    Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130 arrives at McEntire JNGB

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    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, arrives at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 3, 2026, carrying Airmen assigned to the RIANG. Partnering units make coordinated efforts to strengthen operations and interoperability to ensure aviation and support forces remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001232
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-VD276-1001
    Filename: DOD_111601990
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130 arrives at McEntire JNGB, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    joint training
    C-130 "Hercules"
    169th Fighter Wing
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    143rd Airlift Wing
    SCANG

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