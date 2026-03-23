A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, arrives at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 3, 2026, carrying Airmen assigned to the RIANG. Partnering units make coordinated efforts to strengthen operations and interoperability to ensure aviation and support forces remain mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001232
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-VD276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111601990
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rhode Island Air National Guard C-130 arrives at McEntire JNGB, by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.