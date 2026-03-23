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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Month of the Military Child Parade

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    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Month of the Military Child, April, is celebrated throughout the military to emphasize the importance of our young people. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground got a head start the morning of March 26, 2026 with a superhero costume parade featuring students from the Child Development Center and Price Elementary School on the march as proud parents marched alongside. (Video by Grecia Guillen.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1001222
    Filename: DOD_111601786
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

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