U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Month of the Military Child Parade

The Month of the Military Child, April, is celebrated throughout the military to emphasize the importance of our young people. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground got a head start the morning of March 26, 2026 with a superhero costume parade featuring students from the Child Development Center and Price Elementary School on the march as proud parents marched alongside. (Video by Grecia Guillen.)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001222
|Filename:
|DOD_111601786
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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