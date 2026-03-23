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    2025 Infantry Week Compilation EPK

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    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll compilation of footage from the 2025 Infantry Week on Fort Benning. Includes 2026 interview with Brigadier General Phillip J. Kiniery.

    Competition B-Roll Time Stamps:
    International Sniper Competition (0:05-1:04)
    Lacerda Cup (1:04-2:10)
    Best Mortar Competition (2:10-3:06)
    Best Jumpaster Competition (3:06-3:59)
    Best Ranger Competition (3:59-5:24)

    Interview Question Time Stamps:
    Why is Infantry Week important? (5:24-5:56)
    What do these competitions showcase? (5:56-6:15)
    What competitions are included in Infantry Week 2026? (6:15-6:44)
    What is the Best Jumpmaster Competition? (6:44-7:21)
    What is the International Sniper Competition? (7:21-8:00)
    What is the Best Mortar Competition? (8:00-8:43)
    What is the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Competition? (8:43-9:33)
    What is the Best Ranger Competition? (9:33-10:06)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001215
    VIRIN: 260326-O-IP164-4771
    Filename: DOD_111601684
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Infantry Week Compilation EPK, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    InfantryWeek
    BMC2025
    brc2025
    isc2025
    lacerdacup2025
    bjmc2025

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