2025 Infantry Week Compilation EPK

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B-Roll compilation of footage from the 2025 Infantry Week on Fort Benning. Includes 2026 interview with Brigadier General Phillip J. Kiniery.



Competition B-Roll Time Stamps:

International Sniper Competition (0:05-1:04)

Lacerda Cup (1:04-2:10)

Best Mortar Competition (2:10-3:06)

Best Jumpaster Competition (3:06-3:59)

Best Ranger Competition (3:59-5:24)



Interview Question Time Stamps:

Why is Infantry Week important? (5:24-5:56)

What do these competitions showcase? (5:56-6:15)

What competitions are included in Infantry Week 2026? (6:15-6:44)

What is the Best Jumpmaster Competition? (6:44-7:21)

What is the International Sniper Competition? (7:21-8:00)

What is the Best Mortar Competition? (8:00-8:43)

What is the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Competition? (8:43-9:33)

What is the Best Ranger Competition? (9:33-10:06)