B-Roll compilation of footage from the 2025 Infantry Week on Fort Benning. Includes 2026 interview with Brigadier General Phillip J. Kiniery.
Competition B-Roll Time Stamps:
International Sniper Competition (0:05-1:04)
Lacerda Cup (1:04-2:10)
Best Mortar Competition (2:10-3:06)
Best Jumpaster Competition (3:06-3:59)
Best Ranger Competition (3:59-5:24)
Interview Question Time Stamps:
Why is Infantry Week important? (5:24-5:56)
What do these competitions showcase? (5:56-6:15)
What competitions are included in Infantry Week 2026? (6:15-6:44)
What is the Best Jumpmaster Competition? (6:44-7:21)
What is the International Sniper Competition? (7:21-8:00)
What is the Best Mortar Competition? (8:00-8:43)
What is the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Competition? (8:43-9:33)
What is the Best Ranger Competition? (9:33-10:06)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001215
|VIRIN:
|260326-O-IP164-4771
|Filename:
|DOD_111601684
|Length:
|00:10:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Infantry Week Compilation EPK, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.