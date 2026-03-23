Navy Medicine Sacred Dates video series debuts with a tribute of the chief petty officer (CPO) rank that was established on April 1, 1893, with General Order 409 by Secretary of the Navy Benjamin Tracy. The CPO rank, a cornerstone of naval leadership, was originally introduced across nine ratings – to include the apothecary rating that is the direct ancestor of today’s Hospital Corps. The Navy Medicine Sacred Dates is a video series, championed by the Navy Medicine historian and produced by M-VID, highlights specific U.S. naval traditions and the history of Navy Medicine.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 09:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1001210
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|260014
|Filename:
|DOD_111601460
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Sacred Dates: Navy Chief’s Birthday, by Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Thomas Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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