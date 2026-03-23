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    Navy Medicine Sacred Dates: Navy Chief’s Birthday

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    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Thomas Webster

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Navy Medicine Sacred Dates video series debuts with a tribute of the chief petty officer (CPO) rank that was established on April 1, 1893, with General Order 409 by Secretary of the Navy Benjamin Tracy. The CPO rank, a cornerstone of naval leadership, was originally introduced across nine ratings – to include the apothecary rating that is the direct ancestor of today’s Hospital Corps. The Navy Medicine Sacred Dates is a video series, championed by the Navy Medicine historian and produced by M-VID, highlights specific U.S. naval traditions and the history of Navy Medicine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1001210
    VIRIN: 260325-N-N1526-1001
    PIN: 260014
    Filename: DOD_111601460
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Navy Medicine Sacred Dates: Navy Chief’s Birthday, by Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd and Thomas Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    bumed
    chief petty officer (CPO)
    chief petty officer
    History & Heritage

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