Navy Medicine Sacred Dates: Navy Chief’s Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Medicine Sacred Dates video series debuts with a tribute of the chief petty officer (CPO) rank that was established on April 1, 1893, with General Order 409 by Secretary of the Navy Benjamin Tracy. The CPO rank, a cornerstone of naval leadership, was originally introduced across nine ratings – to include the apothecary rating that is the direct ancestor of today’s Hospital Corps. The Navy Medicine Sacred Dates is a video series, championed by the Navy Medicine historian and produced by M-VID, highlights specific U.S. naval traditions and the history of Navy Medicine.