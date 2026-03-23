B Roll footage from the 17th Training Wing's inaugural NCO induction ruck march at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, on March 5th, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001209
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-EP494-2075
|Filename:
|DOD_111601458
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Inaugural 17th Training Wing NCO Induction Ruck B Roll Mar 2026, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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