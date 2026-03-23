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    3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Division joint sniper training with NATO Forces

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    POLAND

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, conduct static navigation during joint sniper training with the British Army, 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 18, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank, and employ modern tactics and equipment to innovate battlefield operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001207
    VIRIN: 260318-A-KC361-1002
    Filename: DOD_111601437
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PL

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    TAGS

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VCORPS
    1st Cavalary Division
    StrongerTogether
    3-8 Cav
    EFDI

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