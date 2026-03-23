3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Division joint sniper training with NATO Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001207" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, conduct static navigation during joint sniper training with the British Army, 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 18, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies, maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank, and employ modern tactics and equipment to innovate battlefield operations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements.