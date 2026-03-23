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    Misawa Air Base Wrestle Mania 42 Snapshots

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing stand at attention, render salute and cheer in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, in support of WrestleMania 42 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 30, 2026. The footage is slated for use during National Anthem and “God Bless America” segments, as well as live match broadcasts. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jessel Fabara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 01:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001200
    VIRIN: 260330-F-UR015-8457
    Filename: DOD_111601344
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Wrestle Mania 42 Snapshots, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Wrestlemania
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

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