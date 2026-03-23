U.S. Airmen and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing stand at attention, render salute and cheer in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, in support of WrestleMania 42 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 30, 2026. The footage is slated for use during National Anthem and “God Bless America” segments, as well as live match broadcasts. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 01:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001200
|VIRIN:
|260330-F-UR015-8457
|Filename:
|DOD_111601344
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Misawa Air Base Wrestle Mania 42 Snapshots, by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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