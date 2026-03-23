Misawa Air Base Wrestle Mania 42 Snapshots

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001200" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing stand at attention, render salute and cheer in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, in support of WrestleMania 42 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 30, 2026. The footage is slated for use during National Anthem and “God Bless America” segments, as well as live match broadcasts. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jessel Fabara)