(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Conducts Hoist Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Wisconsin Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Micah Lillegard, a critical care flight paramedic and platoon sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, talks about conducting UH-60L Black Hawk medical-hoist training at Kettle Moraine State Park near New Prospect, Wis., March 27, 2026. UH-60L Black Hawk crews can perform hoist rescues at high altitudes in difficult terrain. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 19:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1001171
    VIRIN: 260327-Z-YU904-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600692
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard Conducts Hoist Training, by SSG Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video