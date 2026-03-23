Wisconsin Army National Guard Conducts Hoist Training

Wisconsin Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Micah Lillegard, a critical care flight paramedic and platoon sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, talks about conducting UH-60L Black Hawk medical-hoist training at Kettle Moraine State Park near New Prospect, Wis., March 27, 2026. UH-60L Black Hawk crews can perform hoist rescues at high altitudes in difficult terrain. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 19:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1001171
|VIRIN:
|260327-Z-YU904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600692
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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