Soldiers and Airmen of the Hawaii National Guard, working alongside the U.S. Navy, assist the community with flood debris removal in Waialua, Hawaii, March 26, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris, clearing mud, and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001164
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-XQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600314
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard continues relief efforts after record Waialua flooding, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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