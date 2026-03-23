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    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution

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    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Oahu, Hawaii National Guard, assist residents with removing flood debris in Waialua, Hawaii, March 24, 2026. Hawaii National Guard members are assisting with local recovery efforts by removing debris, clearing mud, and providing potable water to the Waialua community at the request of civil authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001162
    VIRIN: 260324-Z-XQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600296
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua residents with debris removal, water distribution, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Kona Low, Hawaii National Guard, National Guard Bureau, US Army, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM

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