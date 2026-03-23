Sports Cars at Strong Bonds Montage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing drive performance vehicles and participate in group activities at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. The footage highlights events conducted through the ANG Strong Bonds program, which integrates team-building experiences and guided discussions to strengthen resilience and reinforce Air Force core values. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)