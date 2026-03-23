U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing drive performance vehicles and participate in group activities at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. The footage highlights events conducted through the ANG Strong Bonds program, which integrates team-building experiences and guided discussions to strengthen resilience and reinforce Air Force core values. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001148
|VIRIN:
|260327-Z-QF099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111600109
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports Cars at Strong Bonds Montage, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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