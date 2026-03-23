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    Sports Cars at Strong Bonds Montage

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    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing drive performance vehicles and participate in group activities at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. The footage highlights events conducted through the ANG Strong Bonds program, which integrates team-building experiences and guided discussions to strengthen resilience and reinforce Air Force core values. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001148
    VIRIN: 260327-Z-QF099-1001
    Filename: DOD_111600109
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sports Cars at Strong Bonds Montage, by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Strong Bonds
    Chaplain Corps.
    race cars
    core values
    air force

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