Freedom 250: Celebrating 250 Years of Defending the American Dream

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, it’s a moment to reflect on the enduring vigilance, reach and power that has safeguarded the nation’s liberty. For the Department of the Air Force, this quarter millennial is a tribute to a storied heritage of defending America in the air, space and cyberspace. From the early days of the Army Air Corps to the establishment of the U.S. Air Force as a global superpower, Airmen have been the defenders of freedom.



Music: Lorenzo Castellarin [BMI]; Universal Production Music