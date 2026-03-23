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    Freedom 250: Celebrating 250 Years of Defending the American Dream

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    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Travis Burcham            

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, it’s a moment to reflect on the enduring vigilance, reach and power that has safeguarded the nation’s liberty. For the Department of the Air Force, this quarter millennial is a tribute to a storied heritage of defending America in the air, space and cyberspace. From the early days of the Army Air Corps to the establishment of the U.S. Air Force as a global superpower, Airmen have been the defenders of freedom.

    Music: Lorenzo Castellarin [BMI]; Universal Production Music

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001125
    VIRIN: 260327-D-HR740-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111599739
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    USAF
    Department of the Air Force
    Air Force
    Freedom 250

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