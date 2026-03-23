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    B-Roll of Arrival and Practice before Luke Days 2026

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," and a U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules arrive and practice maneuvers March 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 is an airshow that showcases the speed, precision, and professionalism of the joint force while highlighting the heritage and modern capabilities of military aviation. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1001112
    VIRIN: 260319-F-KD516-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599244
    Length: 00:10:55
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Arrival and Practice before Luke Days 2026, by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    Arizona

    C-130 Hercules

    The Blue Angels

    F/A-18A-D Hornet strike fighter

    Luke Air Force Base

    TAGS

    C-130 "Hercules"
    56th Fighter Wing
    The Blue Angels
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Military
    Thunderbirds

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