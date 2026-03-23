B-Roll of Arrival and Practice before Luke Days 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001112" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," and a U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules arrive and practice maneuvers March 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 is an airshow that showcases the speed, precision, and professionalism of the joint force while highlighting the heritage and modern capabilities of military aviation. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)