The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," and a U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules arrive and practice maneuvers March 19, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 is an airshow that showcases the speed, precision, and professionalism of the joint force while highlighting the heritage and modern capabilities of military aviation. Today’s military aircraft demonstrate how innovation and disciplined training enable the joint force to respond rapidly to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1001112
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-KD516-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599244
|Length:
|00:10:55
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of Arrival and Practice before Luke Days 2026, by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Arizona
C-130 Hercules
The Blue Angels
F/A-18A-D Hornet strike fighter
Luke Air Force Base