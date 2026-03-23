USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Docks at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

KITTERY, Maine (March 25, 2026) USS New Mexico (SSN 779) docked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for an extensive overhaul to upgrade its systems and operational readiness, reinforcing the U.S. Navy's commitment to maritime dominance.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001110
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-ND002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111599212
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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