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    USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Docks at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Jordon Johnson 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (March 25, 2026) USS New Mexico (SSN 779) docked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for an extensive overhaul to upgrade its systems and operational readiness, reinforcing the U.S. Navy's commitment to maritime dominance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001110
    VIRIN: 260325-N-ND002-1001
    Filename: DOD_111599212
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

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    This work, USS New Mexico (SSN 779) Docks at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, by Jordon Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS New Mexico

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