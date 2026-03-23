State of the Base 2026: Mission Ready Airmen (Debbilou Bailes)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001105" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready.



During the State of the Base, there were six feature videos about six different Team Travis Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)