12CAB Conducts USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a CH-47F Chinook during bambi and SEMAT bucket training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training certifies flight crews to employ bambi and SEMAT buckets and enhances the unit's readiness to support host nation firefighting authorities during wildfire season and strengthens NATO interoperability in emergency response operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tomas Arce)