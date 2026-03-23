Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders, March 20, 2026. The State of the Base is an event hosted by the 60th Air Mobility Wing to highlight the past year, inform and educate federal, local, state and community leaders about significant base accomplishments and further bolster community relationships to ensure Airmen are always mission ready.
During the State of the Base, there were six feature videos about six different Team Travis Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 12:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1001094
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-RX751-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111599010
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State of the Base 2026: Mission Ready Airmen (TSgt Manuel Salinas), by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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