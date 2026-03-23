Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski reflects on the history of Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



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Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski retired from the U.S. Army in 2021 after 37 years of service, during which he commanded formations at every level. His assignments included deputy commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; director of the Army Operations Directorate at the Pentagon; chief of Army Legislative Affairs at the Pentagon and Capitol Hill; and, most recently, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Winski served as a rifle platoon leader during Operation Desert Storm with the 101st Airborne Division and later deployed multiple times in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and other contingency areas. He served as an infantry battalion executive officer during the invasion of Iraq, an infantry battalion commander in East Baghdad, the 101st Division operations officer/CJTF J-3 in Afghanistan, and a brigade commander in the 1st Cavalry Division in Mosul.



His awards and decorations include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge with star, two Distinguished Service Medals, three Legions of Merit, and six Bronze Star Medals, including one for valor.

Winski holds a Bachelor of Science in history from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master’s degree in history from Louisiana State University. He is a graduate of Airborne, Air Assault and Ranger schools and is a master-rated parachutist. He was a military fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and served as a military professor of leadership and national decision-making at the Naval War College.