Air Force Band rehearses for important mission

The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants discuss their mission during rehearsal on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5-6, 2026. The Singing Sergeants spoke to their mission of honoring those who have served, inspiring American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connecting the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Anna Mae Tumacder)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 09:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1001070
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-NJ257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111598565
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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