Air Force Band rehearses for important mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1001070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants discuss their mission during rehearsal on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5-6, 2026. The Singing Sergeants spoke to their mission of honoring those who have served, inspiring American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connecting the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Anna Mae Tumacder)