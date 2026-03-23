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    Air Force Band rehearses for important mission

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    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Anna Mae Tumacder 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants discuss their mission during rehearsal on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 5-6, 2026. The Singing Sergeants spoke to their mission of honoring those who have served, inspiring American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connecting the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Anna Mae Tumacder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1001070
    VIRIN: 260210-A-NJ257-1001
    Filename: DOD_111598565
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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