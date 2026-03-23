A team of about 25 veterinarians provided dewormer, vaccines and medical care to about 1,900 animals during Veterinarian Civil Activity Program, or VETCAP, at Archer’s Point, Kenya, March 10, 2026. The two-day program was one of several humanitarian support activities that were held as part of Justified Accord 2026.
JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions, and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania, JA26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000988
|VIRIN:
|260310-N-GP384-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111597039
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army veterinarians teams up with KDF, local veterinarians to vaccinate Kenya livestock during Justified Accord 2026, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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