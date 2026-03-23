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    Latvian Air Force trains new capabilities with 3rd CAB assistance

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    LATVIA

    03.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, completed Tables I-VI with members of the Latvian Air Force at Lielvārde Air Base and Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia by utilizing the M240 machine gun and certifying individual aircrew proficiency. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000927
    VIRIN: 260326-A-BY519-9545
    Filename: DOD_111596273
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Latvian Air Force trains new capabilities with 3rd CAB assistance, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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