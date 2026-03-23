Latvian Air Force trains new capabilities with 3rd CAB assistance

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders", 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, completed Tables I-VI with members of the Latvian Air Force at Lielvārde Air Base and Ādaži Military Training Area, Latvia by utilizing the M240 machine gun and certifying individual aircrew proficiency. 3rd CAB is committed to support V Corps' mission to deepen partnerships through bilateral and multinational training opportunities that enhance collective security and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000927
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-BY519-9545
|Filename:
|DOD_111596273
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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