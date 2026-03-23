(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    721st AMXS spot (1080p)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airmen from the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) perform critical maintenance operations to ensure mission-ready aircraft at all times. Their dedication and technical expertise directly support global airpower by enabling safe, reliable, and rapid aircraft deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000926
    VIRIN: 260326-F-GO232-8796
    Filename: DOD_111596271
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 721st AMXS spot (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    721st
    721st AMXS
    721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video