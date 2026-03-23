Airmen from the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) perform critical maintenance operations to ensure mission-ready aircraft at all times. Their dedication and technical expertise directly support global airpower by enabling safe, reliable, and rapid aircraft deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000926
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-GO232-8796
|Filename:
|DOD_111596271
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 721st AMXS spot (1080p), by A1C Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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