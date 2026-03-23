ECHO 26 OFFLOAD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000890" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LONG BEACH, Calif – The Unified Command, which consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Long Beach, and the vessel/operator, partners with ILWU workers to offload affected containers from the OOCL Sunflower in the Port of Long Beach, California, March 21, 2026. The Unified Command has currently overseen the safe offload of 50 of the 99 affected containers. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)