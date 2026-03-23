ECHO 26 OFFLOAD

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    LONG BEACH, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    LONG BEACH, Calif – The Unified Command, which consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Long Beach, and the vessel/operator, partners with ILWU workers to offload affected containers from the OOCL Sunflower in the Port of Long Beach, California, March 21, 2026. The Unified Command has currently overseen the safe offload of 50 of the 99 affected containers. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000890
    VIRIN: 260320-G-QP014-1001
    PIN: 260320
    Filename: DOD_111595518
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: LONG BEACH, US

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