ECHO 26 OFFLOAD

LONG BEACH, Calif – The Unified Command, which consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Long Beach, and the vessel/operator, partners with ILWU workers to offload affected containers from the OOCL Sunflower in the Port of Long Beach, California, March 21, 2026. The Unified Command has currently overseen the safe offload of 50 of the 99 affected containers. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard B. Uranga)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000890
|VIRIN:
|260320-G-QP014-1001
|PIN:
|260320
|Filename:
|DOD_111595518
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|LONG BEACH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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