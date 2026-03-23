2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Countering the Threat—Global Operational Support for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (c-UAS)
Speakers
Mr. Hi-sing Silen, Test Integrator, Joint Interagency Task Force 401, Department of War
Col Guy Yelverton, Capability Portfolio Executive, Defensive Fires, United States Army
Mr. Kevin M. White, Chief, Global Operational Support and Threat Branch, United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center
Ms. Sarah Parker, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integrated Project Team Lead, Aviation and Missile Center, United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 17:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000875
|Filename:
|DOD_111595188
|Length:
|00:34:25
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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