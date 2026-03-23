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    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Countering the Threat—Global Operational Support for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (c-UAS)

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    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    2026 AUSA Global Force Symposium Warriors Corner Day 2 - Countering the Threat—Global Operational Support for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (c-UAS)

    Speakers
    Mr. Hi-sing Silen, Test Integrator, Joint Interagency Task Force 401, Department of War

    Col Guy Yelverton, Capability Portfolio Executive, Defensive Fires, United States Army

    Mr. Kevin M. White, Chief, Global Operational Support and Threat Branch, United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Ms. Sarah Parker, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integrated Project Team Lead, Aviation and Missile Center, United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 17:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000875
    Filename: DOD_111595188
    Length: 00:34:25
    Location: ALABAMA, US

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    AUSA
    Warriors Corner
    AUSAglobal

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