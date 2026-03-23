11th CES conducts Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron train on land navigation, explosive ordnance hazards and Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The training prepared Airman as a rapidly deployable civil engineer force that constructs, repairs and sustains airfields, infrastructure and utilities while providing emergency response capabilities to ensure Air Force installations and missions remain operational worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000860
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-TO560-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111595080
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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