11th CES conducts Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000860" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron train on land navigation, explosive ordnance hazards and Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The training prepared Airman as a rapidly deployable civil engineer force that constructs, repairs and sustains airfields, infrastructure and utilities while providing emergency response capabilities to ensure Air Force installations and missions remain operational worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)