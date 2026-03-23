(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th CES conducts Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron train on land navigation, explosive ordnance hazards and Tactical Combat Casualty Care during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The training prepared Airman as a rapidly deployable civil engineer force that constructs, repairs and sustains airfields, infrastructure and utilities while providing emergency response capabilities to ensure Air Force installations and missions remain operational worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000860
    VIRIN: 260219-F-TO560-1001
    Filename: DOD_111595080
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th CES conducts Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training, by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prime BEEF
    USAF
    11th Wing
    11th CES
    Joint Base Anacosia-Bolling
    Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video