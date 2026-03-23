U.S. Air Force and Guyanese medical teams integrate operations across multiple medical sites in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17-20, 2026, for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission. Working side-by-side during the LAMAT 2026 mission supported knowledge exchange and strengthened interoperability between U.S. and partner-nation medical teams. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000851
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-IH091-4857
|Filename:
|DOD_111594918
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026: Collaborative healthcare in Guyana B-Roll, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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