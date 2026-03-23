U.S. Air Force and Guyanese healthcare professionals provide pediatric care in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17-20, 2026, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission. Collaborative care during the LAMAT 2026 mission expanded access to pediatric services while integrating U.S. Air Force and Guyanese healthcare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000848
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-IH091-2246
|Filename:
|DOD_111594906
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026: Pediatric care in Guyana B-Roll, by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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