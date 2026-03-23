Assessing tomorrow's tech, today. At SCOUT 26, Warfighters are providing critical feedback on innovative technologies in realistic, peer-threat scenarios.
This hands-on experimentation, focused on challenges like defending a critical refueling site, ensures our S&T development is locked-in with real-world user needs, keeping our forces safer and more capable.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000807
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-IT033-8658
|Filename:
|DOD_111594383
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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