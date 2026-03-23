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    Assessing tomorrow's tech, today at SCOUT 26

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    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney and Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Assessing tomorrow's tech, today. At SCOUT 26, Warfighters are providing critical feedback on innovative technologies in realistic, peer-threat scenarios.

    This hands-on experimentation, focused on challenges like defending a critical refueling site, ensures our S&T development is locked-in with real-world user needs, keeping our forces safer and more capable.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000807
    VIRIN: 260324-F-IT033-8658
    Filename: DOD_111594383
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Assessing tomorrow's tech, today at SCOUT 26, by Andrea Chaney and MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    SCOUT26

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