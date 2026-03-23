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    A Hero's Journey: Capt. Royce Williams Receives the Medal of Honor (trailer)

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    In honor of National Medal of Honor Day, we recognize Captain Royce Williams: whose bravery will live on through history. He annihilated adversary aircraft, breaking down a Soviet directed attack, and protected U.S. ships and Sailors above and beyond the call of duty. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000782
    VIRIN: 260425-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_111594001
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, A Hero's Journey: Capt. Royce Williams Receives the Medal of Honor (trailer), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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