(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Friday Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer Quintin Lee, from Rochester, New York, attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, gives a shout out to his family during Americas 250th anniversary, Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000757
    VIRIN: 260212-N-BA844-1001
    Filename: DOD_111593412
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Friday Shout Out, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video