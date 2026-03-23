U.S. Navy Petty Officer Quintin Lee, from Rochester, New York, attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, gives a shout out to his family during Americas 250th anniversary, Feb. 12, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 23:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000757
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-BA844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111593412
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Friday Shout Out, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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