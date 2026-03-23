This video was created using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Illustrator with DVIDS B-roll and royalty-free sound and music to advertise an education fair, April 17, 2026 for Soldiers serving in the Minnesota National Guard on social media. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 14:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000707
|VIRIN:
|260324-Z-DY230-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111592774
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|COTTAGE GROVE, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota National Guard Education Fair, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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