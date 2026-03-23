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    Minnesota National Guard Education Fair

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    COTTAGE GROVE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    This video was created using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Illustrator with DVIDS B-roll and royalty-free sound and music to advertise an education fair, April 17, 2026 for Soldiers serving in the Minnesota National Guard on social media. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 14:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000707
    VIRIN: 260324-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_111592774
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: COTTAGE GROVE, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Education Fair, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    career development
    Soldier
    National Guard
    Education
    college

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