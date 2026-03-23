Minnesota National Guard Education Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was created using Adobe After Effects and Adobe Illustrator with DVIDS B-roll and royalty-free sound and music to advertise an education fair, April 17, 2026 for Soldiers serving in the Minnesota National Guard on social media. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)