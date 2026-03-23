Scout 26 Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is more than a tech demo; it's a hands-on experience. Attendees at our SCOUT (S&T CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial) are:

-Engaging in realistic operational scenarios

-Testing the limits of integrated systems

-Providing direct, unfiltered feedback in our new innovation forum, The Concepts Crucible



Through SCOUT, we're ensuring the next generation of solutions are not just innovative, but also practical, effective, and ready for seamless integration.