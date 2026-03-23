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    Scout 26 Highlight Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    This is more than a tech demo; it's a hands-on experience. Attendees at our SCOUT (S&T CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial) are:
    -Engaging in realistic operational scenarios
    -Testing the limits of integrated systems
    -Providing direct, unfiltered feedback in our new innovation forum, The Concepts Crucible

    Through SCOUT, we're ensuring the next generation of solutions are not just innovative, but also practical, effective, and ready for seamless integration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000683
    VIRIN: 260323-D-HT311-6338
    Filename: DOD_111592604
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Scout 26 Highlight Reel, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    SCOUT26

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