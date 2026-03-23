Scout 26 Highlight Reel

This is more than a tech demo; it's a hands-on experience. Attendees at our SCOUT (S&T CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial) are:
-Engaging in realistic operational scenarios
-Testing the limits of integrated systems
-Providing direct, unfiltered feedback in our new innovation forum, The Concepts Crucible
Through SCOUT, we're ensuring the next generation of solutions are not just innovative, but also practical, effective, and ready for seamless integration.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000683
|VIRIN:
|260323-D-HT311-6338
|Filename:
|DOD_111592604
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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