88th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Dustin Richards and 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Tessa Fontaine swear in 27 recruits at University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, March 17, 2026. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Big Hoopla, United States Air Force and Dayton community partnered up for multiple events to celebrate college basketball's annual First Four to kick off the March Madness tournament. Events included flag detail, a swear-in for the DEPers, and a STEM shootout contest.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000682
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-OU362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111592598
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wright-Patterson at First Four Tournament 2026, by Austin Smith, TSgt Warren Spearman, TSgt Daniel Peterson, Dylan Kaericher and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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