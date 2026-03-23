U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, provides an operation update March 16, 2026. The video includes footage honoring the six ZEUS 95 aircrew members who died March 12, 2026, over western Iraq supporting the operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000674
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-DE541-2002
|PIN:
|260316
|Filename:
|DOD_111592494
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Admiral Brad Cooper Zeus 95 memorial, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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