(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Brad Cooper Zeus 95 memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, provides an operation update March 16, 2026. The video includes footage honoring the six ZEUS 95 aircrew members who died March 12, 2026, over western Iraq supporting the operation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000674
    VIRIN: 260316-F-DE541-2002
    PIN: 260316
    Filename: DOD_111592494
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Brad Cooper Zeus 95 memorial, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    ZEUS 95

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video