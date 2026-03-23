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    Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

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    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Amphibious Combat Unit 5, conduct an in-stream onload of equipment and personnel aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 12:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000673
    VIRIN: 260312-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111592483
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

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