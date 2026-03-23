2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator led Video – Tier 2
It’s intended for Airmen/Guardians and civilians with 5 years or more of service.
The following facilitator-led videos are imbedded with discussion questions.
2026 SP TFAT Facilitators Only (WATCHING THE VIDEO ALONE DOES NOT MEET THE TRAINING REQUIREMENT)
Discussion Question Guides are in Percipio on the Integrated Resilience Operations Division page https://share.percipio.com/cd/9Ei_5npMm
Please forward questions to: AFPC.DPFZ.workflow@us.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000670
|VIRIN:
|260323-O-CN444-9744
|Filename:
|DOD_111592357
|Length:
|00:23:11
|Location:
|RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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