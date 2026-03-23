video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator led Video – Tier 2

It’s intended for Airmen/Guardians and civilians with 5 years or more of service.



The following facilitator-led videos are imbedded with discussion questions.



2026 SP TFAT Facilitators Only (WATCHING THE VIDEO ALONE DOES NOT MEET THE TRAINING REQUIREMENT)



Discussion Question Guides are in Percipio on the Integrated Resilience Operations Division page https://share.percipio.com/cd/9Ei_5npMm



Please forward questions to: AFPC.DPFZ.workflow@us.af.mil