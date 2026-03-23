(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator‑led Video – Tier 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Alexandra Diaz 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator led Video – Tier 2
    It’s intended for Airmen/Guardians and civilians with 5 years or more of service.

    The following facilitator-led videos are imbedded with discussion questions.

    2026 SP TFAT Facilitators Only (WATCHING THE VIDEO ALONE DOES NOT MEET THE TRAINING REQUIREMENT)

    Discussion Question Guides are in Percipio on the Integrated Resilience Operations Division page https://share.percipio.com/cd/9Ei_5npMm

    Please forward questions to: AFPC.DPFZ.workflow@us.af.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000670
    VIRIN: 260323-O-CN444-9744
    Filename: DOD_111592357
    Length: 00:23:11
    Location: RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Suicide Prevention (SP) TFAT Facilitator‑led Video – Tier 2, by Alexandra Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video