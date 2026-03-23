Members of the Fort Knox Fire Department conduct Denver, Nance and ladder bailout drills at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000669
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-GF376-5906
|Filename:
|DOD_111592317
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox Fire Department bolsters survival skills, readiness with multi-drill training, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox Fire Department bolsters survival skills, readiness with multi-drill training
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