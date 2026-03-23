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    Fort Knox Fire Department bolsters survival skills, readiness with multi-drill training

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the Fort Knox Fire Department conduct Denver, Nance and ladder bailout drills at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000669
    VIRIN: 260319-A-GF376-5906
    Filename: DOD_111592317
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Fort Knox Fire Department bolsters survival skills, readiness with multi-drill training, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Fort Knox Fire Department

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