The African Land Forces Summit 2026 begins in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2026. SETAF-AF, on behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, will host ALFS 2026 in Rome from March 22–24. The event brings together senior African military leaders, global industry innovators, and investors to strengthen regional security through new partnerships and technologies.
Under the theme “Empowering shared security through intelligence, innovation, and industry,” the summit is designed to bridge the gap between defense institutions and the private sector, moving beyond traditional procurement to emphasize dual-use technologies and non-traditional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000640
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591895
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|ROME, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF hosts African Land Forces Summit 2026, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.