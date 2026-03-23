(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    493rd FGS, FS participate in exercise Cold Response 26

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLAND, SøR-TRøNDELAG, NORWAY

    03.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing discuss their participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9-19, 2026. Held across Norway, Sweden and Finland, Cold Response brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 nations and focused on strengthening interoperability while highlighting the strength of teams built on preparation and shared purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 08:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000633
    VIRIN: 260323-F-YU294-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591796
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ORLAND, SøR-TRøNDELAG, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 493rd FGS, FS participate in exercise Cold Response 26, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response, Shoulder to Shoulder, Stronger Together, NATO, OTAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video