493rd FGS, FS participate in exercise Cold Response 26

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing discuss their participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9-19, 2026. Held across Norway, Sweden and Finland, Cold Response brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 nations and focused on strengthening interoperability while highlighting the strength of teams built on preparation and shared purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000633
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591796
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ORLAND, SøR-TRøNDELAG, NO
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|0
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|0
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