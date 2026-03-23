493rd FGS, FS participate in exercise Cold Response 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing discuss their participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 9-19, 2026. Held across Norway, Sweden and Finland, Cold Response brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 nations and focused on strengthening interoperability while highlighting the strength of teams built on preparation and shared purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)