Michael Masley, Director of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office, or P3O, talks about how the program assists Soldiers with professional development, career exploration and education and training.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 14:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000576
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-SZ193-6938
|Filename:
|DOD_111590438
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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