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    U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Michael Masley, Director of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office, or P3O, talks about how the program assists Soldiers with professional development, career exploration and education and training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 14:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000576
    VIRIN: 260323-A-SZ193-6938
    Filename: DOD_111590438
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Private Public Partnership
    P3O
    Army Reserve

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