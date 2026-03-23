Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000575" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man, 19, and a woman, 18, who became stranded after the woman sustained a head injury at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2026. The man and woman were transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan where they were received by awaiting medical personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)