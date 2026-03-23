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    Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

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    PUERTO RICO

    03.23.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man, 19, and a woman, 18, who became stranded after the woman sustained a head injury at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2026. The man and woman were transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan where they were received by awaiting medical personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000575
    VIRIN: 260321-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_111590425
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    United States Coast Guard

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