Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man, 19, and a woman, 18, who became stranded after the woman sustained a head injury at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2026. The man and woman were transported to the Centro Medico Hospital in San Juan where they were received by awaiting medical personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000575
|VIRIN:
|260321-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111590425
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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