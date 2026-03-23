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    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Arrives in Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Seaman Jeremiah Lesher 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet

    260320-N-SB043-1001 NORFOLK, VA (MARCH 20, 2026) - B-ROLL featuring the arrival of future Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. to homeport Naval Station Norfolk ahead of its commissioning ceremony scheduled for April 11. Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr. welcomed the warship bearing his name.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000569
    VIRIN: 260320-N-SB043-1001
    Filename: DOD_111590224
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Arrives in Norfolk, by SN Jeremiah Lesher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDG 124
    USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)
    NAVSTA Norfolk

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