USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Arrives in Norfolk

260320-N-SB043-1001 NORFOLK, VA (MARCH 20, 2026) - B-ROLL featuring the arrival of future Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. to homeport Naval Station Norfolk ahead of its commissioning ceremony scheduled for April 11. Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr. welcomed the warship bearing his name.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000569
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-SB043-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111590224
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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