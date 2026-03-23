CW5 (Ret.) Doug Englen Reflects on the Legacy and Impact of the 160th SOAR (Airborne)

CW5 (Ret.) Doug Englen reflects on the legacy of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the evolution of Army aviation.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 11:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000546
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-LY421-2960
|Filename:
|DOD_111589949
|Length:
|00:09:23
|Location:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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