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    CW5 (Ret.) Doug Englen Reflects on the Legacy and Impact of the 160th SOAR (Airborne)

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    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French and Spc. Sandy Veravazquez

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    CW5 (Ret.) Doug Englen reflects on the legacy of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and the evolution of Army aviation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 11:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000546
    VIRIN: 260320-A-LY421-2960
    Filename: DOD_111589949
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CW5 (Ret.) Doug Englen Reflects on the Legacy and Impact of the 160th SOAR (Airborne), by CPT Jennifer French and SPC Sandy Veravazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
    Afganistan
    160th SOAR
    101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles"
    101st Airborne Division

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