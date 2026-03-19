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    Kunsan AB Freedom Shield Genarm

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen from the 8th Fighter Squadron took part in exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, from March 8-13, 2026. In order to meet mission requirements airmen took part in a GENARM to provide every Airman a weapon for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 02:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000505
    VIRIN: 260308-F-IL807-1378
    Filename: DOD_111589447
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

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    This work, Kunsan AB Freedom Shield Genarm, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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