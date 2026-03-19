Kunsan AB Freedom Shield Genarm

Airmen from the 8th Fighter Squadron took part in exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, from March 8-13, 2026. In order to meet mission requirements airmen took part in a GENARM to provide every Airman a weapon for the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 02:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000505
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-IL807-1378
|Filename:
|DOD_111589447
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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